Khojaly tragedy commemorative event organized in US

A large-scale awareness campaign dedicated to the Khojaly genocide was held in New York City, the Azerbaijani media reported.

The event was held with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan and organized by the American Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Association.

Specially equipped LED screen vehicles displaying photographs reflecting the horrors of the Khojaly tragedy and information about the victims drove through the central streets of the city.

The campaign route included Times Square, the headquarters building of the United Nations, Wall Street, the Brooklyn Bridge, the area surrounding the Statue of Liberty, central parks and squares, and concluded in front of the building of The New York Times.

Residents were also informed through QR codes providing access to historical facts and detailed information.

Similar awareness campaigns were simultaneously held in Washington, D.C., and Boston.