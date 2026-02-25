Azerbaijani gasoline sells out very quickly - Armenian minister

Azerbaijani gasoline is very popular in Armenia, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said.

"Once the Azerbaijani gasoline comes at 430 drams, it sells out very quickly, the more we bring, the faster it sells out, as soon as Azerbaijani gasoline runs out, naturally the other gasoline goes up in price again," Gevorg Papoyan said.

According to him, they need to bring a lot of Azerbaijani gasoline to Armenia so that there is always plenty of cheap gasoline.

The minister stressed there is a potential of hundreds of millions of dollars in bilateral trade there, but it takes time.