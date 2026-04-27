Iran grateful for Russia's diplomatic support

Tehran welcomes Moscow’s solidarity and diplomatic support, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux," Abbas Araghchi said.

Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership, he noted.

"As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy," Abbas Araghchi said.

On April 27, Putin held talks with Araghchi in St. Petersburg. The Russian president said Moscow is ready to do everything in its power to ensure that peace in the Middle East is achieved as soon as possible. The Iranian FM noted that relations between Moscow and Tehran constitute a strategic partnership and will continue to strengthen.