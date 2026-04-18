Iran has no plans to ship enriched uranium to USA

Tehran will not ship any enriched uranium to the USA, and the matter is not up for discussion, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has stated.

"We will not send any enriched materials to the USA; this issue is not being discussed",

Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also reported that Tehran and Washington had exchanged messages. However, Iran believes the Americans are making excessive demands.

The day before, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei similarly stressed that transferring uranium to the US has never been - and never will be - considered an option for resolving the situation surrounding Iran's nuclear program.