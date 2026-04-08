Iran introduces new rules for Hormuz passage

All ships planning to cross the Strait of Hormuz must follow two alternative routes proposed by Tehran to avoid potential collisions with mines, the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"In light of the military tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and the risk of encountering various anti-ship mines, all vessels intending to transit the Strait must coordinate with the IRGC Navy and use the alternative routes until further notice," the statement said.

It added that the measure aims "to ensure maritime safety and prevent potential collisions with sea mines."

The IRGC directive specifies two alternative routes, both passing through the waters near Larak Island.