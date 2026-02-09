Iran refuses to expand format of talks with US

Iran was not planning to change the format of talks on its nuclear dossier with the United States and next rounds of continued consultations will be indirect, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced.

"We are not so far planning to change the format of talks. That is, in future, negotiations will be held in the same way as at the current stage," Esmail Baghaei said.

This year’s first round of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. on the Iranian nuclear dossier took place in the Omani capital city on February 6. The Iranian negotiators were led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while presidential envoy Steve Witkoff headed the U.S. delegation.

Earlier, the Iranian FM has engaged with his counterparts in Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, describing the talks as a good start.

U.S. President Donald Trump, for his part, praised the latest round of talks as “very good”.