Iran responds to US 15-point peace plan

Iranian authorities have submitted an official response to Washington's 15-point peace proposal aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East, and are now awaiting a reply from the USA.

"Iran's response to the 15 points proposed by the United States was officially sent yesterday evening through intermediaries. Iran awaits the other side's reaction",

Tasnim said.

In its response, Tehran emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire and for guarantees from the United States to prevent any recurrence of aggression. Iran also demanded compensation and reparations, and called for the interests of its allied "resistance groups" to be taken into account.