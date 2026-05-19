Vestnik Kavkaza

Date for new US-Iran talks revealed by media

Date for new US-Iran talks revealed by media
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A new round of US-Iran negotiations is set for late May in Pakistan, Al Arabiya reported, citing an unnamed source.

"The next round of talks will take place in Islamabad after the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage",

Al Arabiya said.

The broadcaster also reported that the commander of Pakistan's armed forces may travel to Iran as early as tomorrow to announce the final peace deal between the two countries.

US Vice President J.D. Vance has recently confirmed progress in the talks, though Washington has not ruled out the possibility of a military solution to the Middle East crisis.

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