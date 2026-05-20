Trump says he had very good call with Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a call Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders discussed relations as well as regional and global developments.

Trump said at Joint Base Andrews near the Washington, DC, area that the call was "very good," hailing his personal relationship with the Turkish president.

"Isn't it nice that I have relationships with some very tough people? He's a tough guy, and I have a relationship with him that nobody else does. He's actually done a good job," Trump said.

The U.S. leader stressed that Erdogan ha's been very much of an ally and his people respect him.

"His people respect him a lot," Trump said.

The Turkish Communications Directorate indicated that Erdogan said the decision to extend a ceasefire with Iran was “a positive development” and expressed confidence that “a reasonable solution to disputed issues is possible.”