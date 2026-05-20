Sahiba Gafarova arrives in St Petersburg

A parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, has departed for a working visit to Russia, according to the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the purpose of the visit is to participate in a meeting of the Council and the 60th plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

At the airport in St. Petersburg, Sahiba Gafarova was met by Deputy Chairman of the St. Petersburg Committee on Foreign Affairs and Head of the Department of Foreign Economic Cooperation Nizami Mamishev and other officials.

The IPA CIS unites the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier in May, Sahiba Gafarova visited Montenegro to participate in the 1st Summit of Speakers of Parliaments of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.