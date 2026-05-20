US and Israel seeking to 'start a new war' - Iran

The U.S. recent actions point to Washington’s intentions to restart hostilities against Iran, but Tehran’s military forces have prepared better during the truce, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"All social and publicly hidden steps on behalf of our enemy indicate that it intends to unleash another stage of war," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

He noted, however, that the Iranian military wasted no time and used the previously announced truce period to get prepared for any possible scenarios.

The IRGC announced earlier in the day that If the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran again, the combat zone would expand beyond the Middle East region. The IRGC added that Iran had not used all its combat capabilities in previous rounds of fighting.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he had abandoned plans to carry out a strike on Iran on May 19 at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who said that it was still possible to reach an agreement with Iran that would provide for its nuclear renunciation.