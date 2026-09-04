Iran sees limits of US military power - report

Six months after the start of the U.S. military operation against Tehran’s confidence in its own strength has grown, The New York Times reported, citing U.S. intelligence reports.

Iran "now has a far better understanding of its capabilities and the limits of U.S. power," according to the publication.

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a quick and decisive victory over Iran, the newspaper said, adding that six months after hostilities began the Islamic Republic has grown "more confident in its ability to attack targets in the Middle East."

Moreover, Tehran appears to have a more precise understanding of how to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz, the paper added.

There are few signs that Iran is ready to make any sort of deal with Washington, content to exacerbate Trump’s political problems ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, according to some officials.