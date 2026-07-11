Iran strikes US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that it had targeted U.S. bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait in retaliation for U.S. attacks against coastal Iranian provinces earlier in the day.

The IRGC said the U.S. military had carried out airstrikes against several coastal military bases Sunday evening after the IRGC intercepted two "violating" vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

In the first phase of its retaliatory operations, the IRGC said its forces set fire to several large missile silos and fuel tanks at the Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan by firing missiles and drones.

In the second phase of its strikes, the IRGC said it hit helicopter maintenance and repair centers, the hangar for P-8 surveillance aircraft, and the command and drone control center at the U.S. base in Sheikh Isa, Bahrain.

In the third phase, it noted, the IRGC destroyed a fuel depot, a Patriot air defense system, and an FPS radar facility at U.S. bases in Kuwait.

The U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Sunday night that it had "completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran," hitting Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites and missile and drone capabilities.