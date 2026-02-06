Iran toughens stance on dialogue with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who held talks with the U.S. delegation in Muscat the day before, outlined Iran's approach to the nuclear deal and to dialogue with the United States in general in an interview with Al Jazeera. He emphasized that Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington's demands that run counter to the Islamic Republic's national interests.

The Iranian FM ruled out the possibility of exporting stockpiles of highly enriched uranium from to third countries as part of a potential agreement with the United States on the nuclear dossier.

"The level of uranium enrichment depends on our needs. Enriched uranium does not leave Iranian territory," Araghchi said.

"The issue of missiles is not up for discussion, neither now nor in the future, as it is a matter of defense," Araghchi said.

Additionally, the diplomat said that talks with the U.S. included a handshake with Washington's delegation, despite the negotiations being indirect.

He noted that no new ​date was currently set ​for the next round of nuclear talks with Washington. According to him, Tehran and Washington think the new round should be held soon.

Tehran will target U.S. military bases in the region if Washington attacks Iranian territory, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera.