UAE to fund higher education for Georgian students

Students from Georgia will be able to pursue higher education in the UAE, with the UAE funding the program.

The agreement follows a meeting in Dubai between Georgia's Education Minister, Givi Mikanadze, and the UAE Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Abdulrahman Al Awar. Admissions under the program will begin in 2026, with the UAE covering tuition costs.

"The discussions focused on implementing a new educational project, through which the UAE will provide funding for Georgian students to study at its universities. Admissions are scheduled to commence this year",

Georgian Ministry of Education said.

Specific details regarding the student selection process and academic arrangements have not yet been released.