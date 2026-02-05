US wants to form transitional government for Iran - media

Washington is working on the idea of ​​creating a transitional government for Iran, The National reports, citing a source.

"A source close to American efforts to find an alternative to the current regime in Iran told The National that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is closely involved in the process",

The National reported.

Kushner is reportedly working to form a group of Iranian-American business leaders who could advise on forming a transitional governing structure, which might be necessary sin the event of a collapse of the current Iranian regime.

Washington plans to hold a meeting with Iranian opposition figures in Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend, The National reports.