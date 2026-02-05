Pashinyan meets with UAE President

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE President congratulated Pashinyan on the progress in the peace process with Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of normalization for the development of the entire region. Al Nahyan expressed the UAE's readiness to expand cooperation with Armenia across various sectors.

Pashinyan thanked the President for the hospitality and reaffirmed Yerevan's commitment to deepening ties with Abu Dhabi. The discussions also focused on economic cooperation and other bilateral issues.

The meeting follows the recent signing of trade and investment agreements between Armenia and the UAE.