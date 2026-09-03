Iran uses AI drones in latest retaliatory strikes on US bases

During retaliatory air strikes on U.S. military bases in the Middle East, Iran used ballistic missiles and UAVs equipped with artificial intelligence technology, Army Spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said.

"In the latest operations against the enemy, we used Fath ground-to-ground missiles and Arash-2 drones equipped with artificial intelligence," Akraminia said.

According to the representative of the Iranian army, the Iranian Armed Forces are conducting retaliatory strikes "in a combined and asymmetric manner, which makes it easy to hit targets."

Akraminia noted that Tehran does not rule out the possibility of conducting preventive operations in the event of threats, and also warned Israel that Iran's response to new aggression would be "swift and crushing."