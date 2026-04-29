Another group of former IDPs returns to Khojavend

A new group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has arrived in the village of Khojavend in Azerbaijan's Khojavend region, Trend reports.

During a ceremony, 32 families, totaling 135 individuals, received keys to their new homes.

Currently, 66 families now reside in Khojavend, bringing the total population to 277.

The return of IDPs to territories liberated from occupation is being carried out under the "Great Return" state program.

According to President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, more than 34,000 families are scheduled to return to rebuilt towns and villages by the end of 2026.