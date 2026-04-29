Tehran declares intention to protect Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has declared that Iran's military forces will ensure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a letter commemorating Persian Gulf Day.

He stressed that "the United States has no place in the Strait" as it is "thousands of kilometers away from the region."

"The bright future of the Persian Gulf region will be a future without America, one serving the progress, comfort and prosperity of its people",

Khamenei said.

According to Khamenei, Iran will no longer allow third countries to misuse the strategic waterway.

Khamenei further stated that the new order in the Strait of Hormuz would benefit all regional countries.