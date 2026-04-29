Russia ranks second in number of tourists visiting Türkiye

Russian tourists became the second-largest group of foreign visitors to Türkiye in the first quarter of 2026, narrowly surpassing Germany, according to data from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Between January and March, Türkiye received 650,000 visitors from Russia, 677,000 from Germany, nearly 540,000 from Bulgaria, 527,000 from Iran, and 314,000 from the United Kingdom. These five countries accounted for the majority of Turkey's early-year tourist flow.

The total number of foreign tourists in Türkiye during the first quarter reached 6.8 million.

Russians accounted for 9.5% of the total foreign tourist flow to Türkiye.