Iranian missile attack sparks blaze in Israeli chemical plant

Israeli pesticides maker ADAMA said its Makhteshim plant in southern Israel had been hit either by debris from an intercepted Iranian missile on Sunday, but no injuries ‌were reported.

Israel's fire and rescue service said a fire broke ​out in an industrial area in southern Israel that houses several ​chemical manufacturing and industrial plants following an Iranian missile attack, likely ⁠debris from a missile that was intercepted.

The IDF Home Front Command issued a warning to civilians near the Neot Hovav industrial zone, south of Beersheba, to remain indoors due to concerns of a hazardous materials leak after the impact at a fertilizer factory and the major fire that followed.

After the fire was brought under control, the Environmental Protection Ministry said that there was no risk to the public.

Minister Idit Silman said that ministry professionals had carried out on-site measurements and monitoring, and that “in accordance with the findings of the updated tests, it was decided to open the roads and return activity to normal.”

Home Front Command search-and-rescue forces were dispatched to the scene and operated alongside the fire service to extinguish the blaze, the army said. Fire and rescue teams said they worked to seal and contain damaged chemical storage units at the factory.