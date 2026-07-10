Iraq to restart oil pipeline to Syria to bypass Strait of Hormuz

The Iraq-Syria oil pipeline, destroyed by the US over 20 years ago, may be relaunched, as Baghdad needs to diversify its oil supply routes to reduce its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. The US companies are ready to participate in pipeline repairs.

British media have learned that the Iraqi and Syrian governments, with US support, are negotiating the resumption of the Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline, which would allow Baghdad to export oil through the Syrian port of Baniyas. This would reduce Iraq's threat posed by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

This issue will be discussed in mid-July between Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and US President Donald Trump during al-Zaidi's visit to Washington.

The capacity of the Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline reaches 0.3 mln barrels of oil per day. It was commissioned in 1952 and operated for about 30 years. Baghdad stopped pumping oil to Syria after Damascus supported Tehran in the Iran-Iraq War. The pipeline was partially destroyed during the 2003 US military operation in Iraq and now requires repairs.