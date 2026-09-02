Israel sees major US operation against Iran until November as unlikely

The Israeli authorities believe Washington is unlikely to resume large-scale military operations against Iran until the U.S. holds its midterm congressional elections on November 3, Al-Monitor reported, citing Israeli government sources.

"With all due respect to the Gulf of Hormuz, we are less interested in it. Our working assumption is that until the midterm elections in the United States, the president will not embark on an adventure of a significant scale, but will only strengthen what he has at the moment," one of the sources said.

According to Israel, Washington is currently focused entirely on restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The Israeli leadership believes that U.S. pressure and economic sanctions are sufficient to resolve the issue without the need for large-scale military operations.

"The current situation is the most convenient and effective for Israel. Of all the bad alternatives, this is the best - tightening the U.S. siege and economic sanctions," senior Israeli security source said.

Earlier, the CENTCOM reported a series of strikes on targets in Iran. According to Iran’s Press TV, explosions occurred along the country’s eastern coast, including on Qeshm Island and in several cities. The Iranian military responded with strikes on U.S. military facilities in Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq.