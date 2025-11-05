Israel to establish closed military zone along Egyptian border

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the creation of a closed military zone along the Egyptian border to combat weapons trafficking, noting increased drone-facilitated smuggling activities.
"Arms smuggling by means of drones is part of the Gaza War, aims at arming our enemies, and all measures must be taken to halt it. Today, we declare war on all those involved in smuggling, and anyone entering the restricted area will be struck",
Israel Katz said.
Israeli media reports indicate Katz has authorized engagement protocols against suspicious individuals in border areas, with documented drone smuggling incidents dating to 2024.