Israeli Consulate General attacked in Istanbul

Israel's Consulate General in Istanbul has been attacked, Haberturk television reported.

Two Turkish police officers were injured in an armed attack on the Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul, NTV reported, citing police sources.

According to the TV channel, three assailants in camouflage opened fire with automatic weapons at the consulate.

The Istanbul Security Directorate confirmed that three attackers have been killed.

The Israeli Consulate General, located in the Levent business district, has been closed for some time but remains under police protection.