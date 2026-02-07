Israeli president speaks about anti-Semitic sentiments at pro-Palestinian protests

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has laid a wreath at Bondi Pavilion to pay tribute to the Bondi Beach terror attack victims, after arriving in Sydney for a four-day visit to Australia.

The head of state said he will join the community in grieving the lives lost and will meet with senior politicians.

After paying his respects, he urged people to call out antisemitism when they see it.

"Antisemitism here in Australia is not a Jewish problem - it is an Australian problem and a global problem. Over the generations, one thing has become clear, hatred that starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews," Herzog said.

The two stones from Jerusalem were placed on the memorial as part of a Jewish tradition, where people place rocks rather than flowers to represent the endurance of memory and the weight of loss.