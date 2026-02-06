Jeyhun Bayramov calls Muhammad Ishaq Dar due to Islamabad terrorist attack

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has expressed condolences to Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar in a phone conversation on Saturday.

Bayramov condemned the terrorist attack in a mosque in Islamabad and expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims, the government, and people of Pakistan.

The Azerbaijani diplomat stressed that Baku always stands by Islamabad in its efforts to combat terrorism.

The parties also discussed various aspects of partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, issues arising from the agreements reached between the two countries, as well as the regional security situation.

On February 6, a powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in Islamabad. At least 31 people were killed, and more than 170 others were injured in the blast.