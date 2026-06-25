Kazakhstan retains plans for oil output at nearly 100 mln tonnes in 2026

Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry has retained plans to produce 98 million tonnes of oil in 2026, Kazakh Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov said.

Speaking on the sidelines of parliament in response to oil production plans for the year, ne noted that production in Kazakhstan was projected at 101.5 million tonnes.

After the incidents at Tengiz and the attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the plans were adjusted to 96 million tonnes.