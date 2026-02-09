Khamenei pardons and commutes sentences for over two thousands people

In Iran, 919 prisoners will be pardoned and 1,189 will have their sentences commuted by decree of the Supreme Leader. The decision was made at the request of the head of the Iranian judiciary.

On Tuesday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei authorized the pardoning or reduction of prison terms for a significant group of prisoners. The corresponding decision was announced by the Iranian news agency Mehr.

At the request of the Chairman of the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, Ayatollah Khamenei signed a pardon or commutation of sentences for 2,108 prisoners.

A total of 919 people on this list will receive full pardons, as final verdicts have not been issued in their cases. The remaining 1,189 prisoners will have their sentences reduced, with some of them having their prison sentences replaced by fines.