Kostin expects further key rate cuts

According to VTB CEO Andrey Kostin, the Central Bank of Russia will continue to gradually lower the key rate.

"In my opinion, the rate will not increase further. It will constantly, steadily, gradually decrease. Yes, we would like to see slightly more proactive steps from the Central Bank. I think they will be quite cautious",

Kostin said.

In an interview with Vesti on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, the VTB CEO also said that he does not expect a pause in rate reductions at the upcoming Central Bank meeting.