Kremlin signals readiness to mediate Middle East conflict

Russia is ready to provide mediation services to resolve the conflict and establish guaranteed peace in the Middle East, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We will be ready to do everything to ensure that peace eventually comes, guaranteed peace, and that there is no return to hostilities," Peskov said.

According to him, Russia would welcome the continuation of negotiations between the United States and Iran.

"In any case, we would welcome the continuation of negotiations, the continuation of the truce," Peskov said.

The Kremlin is convinced that there should be no returning to hostilities "under any circumstances: It is not in the interests of our partner, Iran, it is not in the interests of the countries of the Strait of Hormuz, it is not in the interests of the global economy."

Holding negotiations on Iran in Russia is complicated and needs to be worked out, he noted.