Kurgan Oblast sends its first batch of canned meat to Azerbaijan

A batch of canned meat weighing over 16 tons was sent from Kurgan Oblast to Azerbaijan after inspection by Rosselkhoznadzor specialists.

Kurgan Oblast has shipped over 16 tons of canned meat to Azerbaijan, a statement published on Rosselkhoznadzor's website reads.

According to the statement, on January 30, employees of the agency's Ural Interregional Office inspected the loading of a batch of canned meat destined for export to Azerbaijan.

Last January, canned meat exports to Azerbaijan reached 15.8 tons, and a total of 97.3 tons were shipped from Kurgan Oblast to the country last year.

