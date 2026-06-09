Lebanon names conditions for Hezbollah disarmament

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon would allow the state to assert its authority nationwide and eliminate the rationale for armed groups operating outside official state institutions.

Aoun made the remarks during a meeting with a European parliamentary delegation.

"Israel’s withdrawal would allow Lebanon to extend its authority, end armed manifestations and remove any justification for the existence of weapons other than those of the state,” Aoun said.

He stressed the need for a political, military, economic and social approach to Hezbollah’s weapons to preserve the political, security and social stability in the country.

The Lebanese government has been pursuing a plan to place all weapons under state control, including those held by Hezbollah. The group, however, insists on retaining its arsenal, saying its weapons are necessary to resist Israeli occupation.