Netanyahu to visit US next week

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House next Tuesday, the PM’s office said.

The meeting coincides with Netanyahu’s visit for the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham, who died suddenly last week.

“At President Trump’s invitation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will depart for Washington on Monday for an official visit,” the statement said.

As part of the visit, the PM will meet with Trump at the White House on July 28 and will attend the funeral service for Senator Lindsey Graham.