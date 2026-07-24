Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian envoy assesses development of trade ties with Turkey

Russian envoy assesses development of trade ties with Turkey
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia is satisfied with the development of trade and economic relations with Turkey, Russian Ambassador to Ankara Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with the Haberturk TV channel.

According to him, the volume of trade between the two countries stands at around $50 bln annually.

"We are very pleased that Russian-Turkish economic ties are developing successfully. Currently, the volume of bilateral trade stands at $50 bln per year. Naturally, this is not the limit," Sergey Vershinin said.

Moscow and Ankara have repeatedly stated that the strategic goal of the two countries is to bring the volume of trade between them to $100 bln per year.

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