Moscow and Yerevan to enhance judicial cooperation

Russian and Armenian justice ministers have met in St. Petersburg to discuss prospects for bilateral partnership in the legal field, the Armenian Justice Ministry’s press service reported.

Russia’s Konstantin Chuychenko and Armenia’s Srbuhi Galyan voiced support for expanding bilateral cooperation. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 14th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

“The sides discussed opportunities to broaden cooperation in the field of probation, stressing the importance of exchanging experience and implementing effective solutions in this area,” the Armenian Justice Ministry press service said.

The ministry added that Moscow and Yerevan would also cooperate on legal assistance, as this area is important “for strengthening bilateral relations and ensuring effective interaction” between the ministries.

The Russian side proposed expanding the bilateral legal framework - an initiative that was very positively received by the Armenian justice minister, the press service noted.

Galyan and Chuychenko also discussed “improving the mechanisms for executing requests for mutual legal assistance,” the official statement said.