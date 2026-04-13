Netanyahu and Vance discuss failure of Iran talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had had a phone call with U.S. Vice President JD Vance to discuss the results of the talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan.

"I spoke yesterday with Vice President JD Vance. He called me from his plane on the way back from Islamabad. He briefed me in detail, as members of this administration do daily, on the progress of the negotiations; in this case, the collapse of the negotiations," Netanyahu said.

Then, he recounted the U.S. version of events, according to which the negotiations had allegedly ended in a failure due to the Iranian delegation's stance. Apart from that, the PM said that Vance had reassured him that Washington is still insisting that Iran cede all of its stockpiles of enriched uranium and completely abandon its enrichment activities in the future.

"This is their focus, and of course, it is important to us as well," Netanyahu said.

Iran and the U.S. held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements.