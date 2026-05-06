Netanyahu says Israeli army prepared for any scenario

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed reports that Israel was caught off guard by Washington's diplomatic moves toward Iran, saying that he is in near-daily contact with U.S. President Donald Trump to ensure full coordination.

"We are in continuous contact with our friends in the United States. I speak with President Trump on an almost daily basis. My people and his people speak daily, including today," Netanyahu said.

He added that he has a planned phone call with Trump again later tonight.

Israel is "ready for all scenarios" in dealing with Iran, Netanyahu said, adding that Israel and the U.S. share the same goals, "with the most important goal being the removal of enriched material from Iran."

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump issued a fresh ultimatum, telling Iran to accept a deal to end the war or face a new wave of bombing "at a much higher level and intensity than it was before."