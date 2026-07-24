Russia and Turkey maintain contacts on S-400 system - Vershinin

Moscow and Ankara maintain contacts on the issue of the S-400 missile systems Turkey has bought from Russia, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Sergey Vershinin said.

According to him, this is a very sensitive issue, a matter of military technical cooperation. Moscow always responds with understanding to the requests from our partners, including Turkey, the diplomat noted.

"We are in contact regarding this matter, and these discussions continue," Sergey Vershinin said.

The envoy stressed that all these issues are being discussed at the expert level in accordance with the contracts signed between Russia and Turkey.