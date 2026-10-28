New group of Russian specialists to return to Bushehr NPP in November

Rosatom plans to increase the number of personnel at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran to 200 people in November, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

"We are restoring the number of personnel at the Bushehr NPP. At the peak of the military conflict, it dropped from 700 to 20 people. However, our colleagues did not leave the site. Even during the most difficult days, 20 of our staff members remained there. Around 125 construction personnel are currently present. About 40 more people are being added to the team handling the initial operations," Likhachev said.

"We plan to increase the number of construction workers to 200 next month," he said, adding that an escalation in the military situation could affect the circumstances.

Yesterday, it was reported that Rosatom intends to increase the number of Russian specialists at Iran's Bushehr NPP to 700.