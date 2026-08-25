No US-Iran negotiations currently underway

Al Jazeera Arabic: The US and Iran are not currently engaged in diplomatic dialogue. There are no plans for negotiations.

Washington and Tehran are not currently taking diplomatic steps to normalize the situation, Al Jazeera Arabic reports, citing its sources.

"As President (US Donald) Trump stated, no negotiations or discussions are currently underway with Iran, nor are there any planned ones,”

– media informs.

According to Donald Trump, the US is blocking Iranian ports, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues.

Earlier it was reported that US authorities are preparing a large-scale sanctions strategy against countries and organizations that maintain ties with Iran.