Oil sales process simplified, Iranian Foreign Ministry says

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the oil sales process has been simplified following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

The process of selling Iranian oil has become significantly easier, Esmail Baghaei, the official spokesman for the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, said.

He made this announcement during a press briefing.

"The situation with the sales of oil and petrochemical products has been significantly simplified,"

– Esmail Baghaei said.

The official spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized that this is due to the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.