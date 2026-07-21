US ready to attack nuclear-related sites in Iran

The United States intends to strike at Iran's alleged new nuclear facility, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"They're trying to possibly reconstitute a site. We'll hit that site. Any site where they're even thinking about nuclear, we'll be hitting it very, very powerfully now," Trump said.

When asked whether the Iranian authorities have moved nuclear centrifuges into Pickaxe Mountain, he admitted that the U.S. doesn’t know this for sure.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Israel was trying to persuade the U.S. to resume full-scale military operations against Iran to further degrade its missile capabilities and totally eliminate facilities linked to its nuclear program. Thus, Israeli intelligence agencies provided the U.S. with information about Iran’s alleged relocation of uranium enrichment centrifuges to underground tunnels beneath Mount Pickaxe near Natanz.