Persian Gulf states irritated by US actions in conflict with Iran

Washington’s allies in the Persian Gulf are becoming increasingly frustrated with the current state of the U.S.-Iran conflict as intensified hostilities threaten their national security and economies, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Despite widespread dissatisfaction in the Persian Gulf with current U.S. policy toward the Islamic Republic, opinions regarding Washington’s next moves differ radically, according to the agency. For instance, a number of Middle Eastern countries believe U.S. President Donald Trump should escalate the situation and order a ground operation, potentially including the seizure of Kharg Island.

Other countries, including Qatar, disagree with this position and insist on immediate de-escalation.

In addition, the UAE wants European countries to play a more active role in ensuring the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and to undertake a mission to clear mines from the waterway. According to sources, representatives from Riyadh discussed the issue with their European counterparts last week.