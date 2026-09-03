Vestnik Kavkaza

Oman abandons joint fee plan with Iran for Hormuz passage - Media

Oman abandons joint fee plan with Iran for Hormuz passage - Media
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Oman has rejected Iran's proposals for joint fees for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, The New York Post reported, citing a Middle Eastern official.

Muscat reportedly fears a conflict with the White House, so it abandoned not only the fee proposal but also voluntary contributions for safety and environmental protection.

In mid‑August, Donald Trump threatened Oman with force if it continued talks with Tehran over the strait, reportedly over US concerns about Oman's active mediation role.

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