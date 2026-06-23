Oman opens free maritime corridor through Strait of Hormuz

Oman announced the opening of a temporary maritime corridor for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, citing its responsibility toward one of the world's most important shipping routes and its commitment to freedom of navigation.

The measure was introduced in coordination with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and in line with outcomes of recent U.S.-Iran efforts related to navigation and regional stability.

"Oman has worked in coordination with the International Maritime Organization to provide the option of using a temporary maritime corridor for all vessels," the report said.

The corridor will be available according to coordinates announced by the IMO and the relevant Omani authorities, with vessels wishing to use the route required to coordinate with the international maritime body.