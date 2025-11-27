Orban flying to meet with Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting will focus on the peace process in Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban intends to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's press secretary, said.

According to reports, the meeting is scheduled to take place in Moscow on November 28. The prime minister has already departed for the Russian capital.

During the talks between Moscow and Budapest, issues related to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict will be raised. The parties are also expected to discuss oil and gas supplies.