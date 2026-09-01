Over 72,000 medical workers in Azerbaijan to receive salary increases

More than 72,000 medical workers in Azerbaijan will receive salary increases following an initiative by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, which was approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The reform, announced by new TABIB head Anar Bayramov, takes effect on September 1 and will affect 72,212 specialists. Salaries will rise for 15,804 doctors, 36,041 mid‑level staff, and 20,367 junior medical workers.

Overall wages will increase by 135%, with an additional 189 million manat allocated to the wage fund.