Overchuk: launch of railway route to Armenia via Azerbaijan contributes to South Caucasus peace

The opening of a railway link between Russia and Armenia via Azerbaijan and Georgia represents a genuine contribution to establishing peace in the South Caucasus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

He recalled that a direct rail link between Russia and Armenia has been established for the first time since Armenia gained independence.

"This marks a real, tangible contribution to peacebuilding in the South Caucasus and demonstrates our efforts to promote regional stability and the economic development of all countries in the region," Overchuk said.

According to the deputy prime minister, the launch of the route will also enhance market accessibility within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and strengthen transport connectivity across the region.

He stressed the new route reinforces Russia’s connection with the South Caucasus nations, increases access to Armenian markets for goods from other EAEU member states, and improves access to EAEU markets for Armenian producers.

"It is symbolic that Russian grain, one of the most important symbols of life and creation, became the first cargo to travel along this route. It once again underscores our shared aspiration to establish peace in the South Caucasus and move from confrontation to cooperation," Overchuk said.

The official added that the opening of the new railway route is the result of the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020 and 2021, as well as the efforts of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of the three countries.